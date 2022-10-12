WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former opposition leader named prime minister in Chad
A decree by military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has appointed former journalist Saleh Kebzabo, 75, for the job.
Former opposition leader named prime minister in Chad
Itno's decision comes two days after he was sworn in as the interim president. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
October 12, 2022

Veteran Chadian politician and former opposition figure Saleh Kebzabo has been appointed prime minister, according to a decree by military leader and interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

Former journalist Kebzabo, 75, ran four times for the presidency against Deby's father, Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed during an operation against rebels in April 2021 and was succeeded by a junta headed by his son, a 38-year-old five-star general.

Kebzabo is "named prime minister," according to the decree issued by Deby on Wednesday.

The junta had originally declared it would restore civilian rule after 18 months in power, and Deby had at first promised he would not take part in the future elections.

But as the 18-month deadline neared, a nationwide forum staged by Deby reset the clock.

READ MORE:Over ten farmers 'executed' by suspected Boko Haram militants in Niger

RECOMMENDED

Power play

Last weekend it approved a new 24-month timeframe for holding elections, named Deby "transitional president" for the interim and declared he could be a candidate in the poll.

Deby was sworn in on Monday, vowing to name a "government of national union" within days.

The outgoing premier was 55-year-old political veteran Albert Pahimi Padacke, who had served for 18 months and had also been prime minister under Deby's father.

He formally resigned on Tuesday along with his government.

READ MORE:Chad military leader signs accord to launch peace talks with opposition

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links