Türkiye has lashed out at a new European Commission report on Türkiye, saying that it lacks vision and is biased.

"The European Commission's 2022 report on Türkiye once again reveals the EU's stance towards our country, which is far from its strategic point of view and lacks vision," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saying that the annual report on the nation's EU bid disregards the bloc's responsibilities towards a longtime candidate country and displays double standards, the ministry called it "yet another example of the EU's biased attitude towards Türkiye."

The report reflects the Greek and Greek Cypriots' illegal and maximalist views on the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea as well as the Cyprus issue, said the ministry.

Türkiye has long decried efforts for the EU to get involved in bilateral issues between Ankara and Athens.

READ MORE: Türkiye is 'indispensable' for Europe: Erdogan

'Ignoring Turkish Cypriots'