TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye continues to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara and Astana will continue to work to strengthen connections in areas of transportation, energy and trade.
Erdogan was also awarded the Order of Friendship by Tokayev. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
October 12, 2022

Ankara will continue to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity, stability and peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will continue to support the stability, peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Kazakhstan, which has a deep historical background and state experience," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Astana.

The presidents had one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues. 

Erdogan and Tokayev also co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to enhance political, economic, cultural, and defence ties.

Both countries also signed six agreements in the fields of energy, transport, conservation, health and food security.

'Excellent relations'

Erdogan said they evaluated "the excellent relations" between the two countries.

He added that Ankara and Astana will continue to work to strengthen connections in the fields of transportation, energy and trade.

"Last year, we exceeded the level of $5 billion in our trade volume with Kazakhstan. We are taking firm steps toward our target of $10 billion in the medium term," the president said.

Erdogan was also awarded the Order of Friendship by Tokayev.

SOURCE:AA
