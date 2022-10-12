Ankara will continue to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity, stability and peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will continue to support the stability, peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Kazakhstan, which has a deep historical background and state experience," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Astana.

The presidents had one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.

Erdogan and Tokayev also co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to enhance political, economic, cultural, and defence ties.

Both countries also signed six agreements in the fields of energy, transport, conservation, health and food security.

