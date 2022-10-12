BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Putin's proposal to create gas hub in Türkiye should be discussed: Ankara
Speaking at Russia Energy Week, President Putin says that Moscow can redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create an energy hub in Türkiye.
Putin's proposal to create gas hub in Türkiye should be discussed: Ankara
Donmez says it is the first time he has heard of the proposal, adding that it is too early to make an assessment. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
October 12, 2022

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez has said that it was too early to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a European gas hub in Türkiye but added that the issue should be discussed.

Speaking at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow on Wednesday, both Putin and Gazprom head Alexei Miller suggested creating a gas hub in Türkiye.

Putin said that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create the hub in Türkiye, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the European Union.

READ MORE: EU countries mull emergency solution to soaring energy bills

RECOMMENDED

'Too early for assessment'

Donmez said it was the first time he had heard of the proposal, adding that it was too early to make an assessment.

"It is the first time we heard of the issue of supplying Europe through alternate routes, mentioned by President Putin in his speech. Therefore it is too early to make an assessment," he said.

"These kinds of international projects need feasibility assessments... commercial aspects need to be discussed. These are things that need to be discussed," Donmez added.

READ MORE: Priced out: how the gas crisis hits the most vulnerable

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links