The Swiss government has sent a draft law to parliament seeking to fine people who violate a national ban on face coverings up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,005) as it seeks to implement a "burqa ban" legislation.

The far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in public won a narrow victory in a binding referendum last year after being launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

Muslim groups condemned the vote as discriminatory and vowed legal challenges.

The cabinet proposal to levy fines did not mention Islam directly and is also aimed at stopping violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners refer to the measure as the "burqa ban".

After consultations, the cabinet watered down calls to anchor it in the criminal code and fine offenders up to 10,000 francs.

"The ban on covering faces aims to ensure public safety and order. Punishment is not the priority," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Proposed exemptions