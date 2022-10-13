Amid the retreat of Russian forces on several fronts across eastern and southern Ukraine in the face of Kiev’s counteroffensive to take back territories, Moscow-annexed Crimea’s Kerch bridge, one of Russia’s powerful symbols, was recently hit by mysterious blasts.

As Russian forces falter across Ukraine, Putin faces growing pressure at home from hardliners to use force against Kiev to put down Ukrainian resistance. Russian general Sergei Surovikin’s appointment as top commander over the weekend to oversee the war indicates Putin adopting a more hawkish stance, experts say.

Soon as he was appointed to the top military post, Surovikin ordered deadly strikes on Kiev and other cities in western Ukraine, showcasing a tougher approach.

Surovikin’s previous assignments, from Chechnya’s Grozny to Syria’s Aleppo, have been a testament to his brutal tactics. Many Kremlin operators now hope the hardliner general can overcome the Ukraine resistance to prevent a Russian fiasco in Eastern Europe.

Prior to Surovikin, Putin’s two generals, Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko and Alexander Dvornikov, who respectively commanded the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive, were not able to change the tide of the conflict in favour of Russia, highlighting enormous difficulties the new appointee will potentially face.

“Particularly [at] the peak of the operations, it is a frequent situation that the units whose casualty rate has increased are replaced in place and new unit commanders are appointed for purposes such as maintaining the momentum, organising in the captured areas, reorganising for the next operation, raising the morale/motivation, establishing the unity spirit,” says Ulas Pehlivan, a former Turkish military officer.

“The appointment of General Sergei Surovikin, a commander with war/operation experience, who took part in all Russian operations in the past, to the management of the troops in Ukraine, aims to strengthen the image of Russia, which was weakened after Ukraine's counter-attacks and especially the Kerch bridge attack,” Pehlivan tells TRT World.

The spirit of unity among soldiers is an extremely important element in the psychology of war. A significant part of a soldier’s fight is the motive of protecting their own unit and their friends as much as capturing a target, according to military strategists.

In military strategy, it’s necessary to change the command structure when things go wrong. A new commander might refresh soldiers’ morale and inject a new sense of hope.

“The most important task of Sergei Surovikin, who has operational experience, will be to increase the dwindling spirit of unity and combat determination of the Russian soldier,” says Pehlivan.

Some top Russian operators believe that he could change Russian chances in Ukraine. “Surovikin is the most competent commander in the Russian army”, according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner group, a Russian mercenary organisation.

Surovikin’s previous tasks