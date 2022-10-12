At least 108 people have been killed in Iran's crackdown on more than three weeks of nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

The Iranian security forces also killed at least another 93 people during separate clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, IHR said in a statement on Wednesday.

The violence in Zahedan erupted on September 30 during protests that were triggered by anger over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region.

Human rights groups also voiced alarm on Tuesday over the extent of the crackdown in Sanandaj, the capital of Amini's home province of Kurdistan in Iran's west.

"The international community must prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response," IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said in Wednesday's statement.

READ MORE: Protests rage in Iran despite deadly crackdown

"Impending bloody crackdown"

IHR indicated its investigation into the extent of the "repression" in Kurdistan had been hampered by internet restrictions and warned of an "impending bloody crackdown" on demonstrators in the western province.