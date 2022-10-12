US President Joe Biden has promised “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after a Riyadh-led coalition of oil-producing nations sided with Russia to cut output in a bid to boost prices.

“I’m not going to get into what I’d consider and what I have in mind. But there will be consequences,” Biden told US broadcaster CNN on Tuesday.

The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 allies headed by Moscow angered the White House last week with its decision to cut production by two million barrels a day from November, raising fears that oil prices could soar.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Al-Arabiya channel on Tuesday that the OPEC+ decision was purely economic and was taken unanimously.

He added that OPEC+ members acted responsibly and took the appropriate decision, saying that the alliance seeks to stabilise the market and achieve the interests of producers and consumers.

Diplomatic slap

The OPEC decision was widely seen as a diplomatic slap in the face since Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July and met with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Biden was "willing to work with Congress to think through what that relationship (with Saudi Arabia) ought to look like going forward," although he clarified that no formal discussions had yet begun.

His remarks came a day after Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for Washington to halt all cooperation with Riyadh.

"The United States must immediately freeze all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including any arms sales and security cooperation beyond what is absolutely necessary to defend US personnel and interests," Menendez said.

"As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not greenlight any cooperation with Riyadh until the kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine."