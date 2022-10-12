The deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury in Gambia are linked to four cough syrups made in India and imported into the West African country via a US-based pharmaceutical company, police have said in a preliminary investigation report.

World Health Organization (WHO) investigators had already found "unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic, in four products made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The police report on Tuesday did not name Maiden directly but listed the company's same four products that were mentioned by the WHO: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Atlanta-based Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd, which has permission to export medicines into Gambia, ordered a combined total of 50,000 bottles of those syrups, according to the police report.

"It is established that from the aforesaid sum of 50,000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups, 41,462 bottles have been quarantined/seized... and 8,538 bottles remained unaccounted for," the statement said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Atlantic Pharmaceuticals could not be reached for comment.

Maiden told Reuters news agency last week that it was trying to find out details.

'Victims of malpractice'