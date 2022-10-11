World powers have said that they would hold Russian leader Vladimir Putin responsible for recent widespread aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities including Kiev.

"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," the G7 said in a statement on Tuesday after a video conference which was also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account."

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said.

"We reassured President Zelenskyy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Leaders also criticised Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric".

"We deplore deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilisation of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the statement said.

Putin 'still has room for further escalation': Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy told G7 leaders that Vladimir Putin still had "room for escalation" after two days of widespread aerial strikes on cities across Ukraine, including Kiev.