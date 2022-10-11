Germany and Italy will slip into recession next year, becoming the first advanced economies to contract in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The German economy is now expected to shrink by 0.3 percent in 2023, the IMF said on Tuesday in an update to its World Economic Outlook from July, which had forecast 0.8 percent growth for the country.

Italy, whose industries are also dependent on gas imports, will see its gross domestic product contract by 0.2 percent - also a sharp downgrade from 0.9 percent growth July.

While the eurozone will avoid a recession, the output of the 19-nation single currency area will slow sharply, eking out 0.5 percent growth - worse than previously forecast by the IMF.

The conflict on Europe's eastern flank has sent inflation soaring higher as energy prices have jumped, forcing the European Central Bank to hike interest rates to cool the economy, at the risk of precipitating a contraction.

"Weak 2023 growth across Europe reflects spillover effects from the war in Ukraine, with especially sharp downward revisions for economies most exposed to the Russian gas supply cuts," the IMF said.

The report also cited the "tighter financial conditions, with the European Central Bank having ended net asset purchases and rapidly raising policy rates by 50 basis points in July 2022 and 75 basis points in September 2022."

