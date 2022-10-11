It was November 2015 and the Japanese crowd at Robert Soko’s music-fuelled party in Tokyo was pumped as they grooved to rousing rhythms played by the Bosnian DJ.

Soko was quite familiar with the Japanese party crowd– they have been attending his parties in Europe–and found them very lively and very grateful.

They loved Balkan music though he had a sense that they didn’t quite know what it was all about. “They mostly focused on the rhythm and they loved going crazy,” says Soko. “They also had a weird way of dealing with me as some kind of pop-star DJ idol; signing a CD for them was a special moment.”

Then all of a sudden, something inexplicable happened. As the crowd gradually worked itself into a dance floor frenzy, images of Hitler and Mussolini and jackbooted fascists marching in unison at the Nuremberg rallies were projected on the wall over the DJ console.

Soko was taken aback but not exactly shocked.

“What did these (the photos) have to do with Balkan music?” Soko had to ask himself. “It was just another illustration for me of how weird the Japanese actually perceived us Europeans and history in general.”

The years between 2005 and 2012 are generally perceived to be the peak of the Balkan hype – when club-goers in Europe (and America, to some extent) flocked to Balkan parties to dance their cares away to upbeat, brass-laden club tracks reworked with heavy dollops of electronica, bass and break-beats.

While the trend has been on the wane for some years now in Europe, the one place where it still seems to have mileage left in it is, curiously, Japan, a country with no history of immigration from the Balkans, and where the very idea of Roma community– central to the notion of European Balkan parties – is entirely foreign.

Bosnian DJ and Berlin resident, Robert Soko is sometimes referred to as the ‘Godfather of Balkan Beats’. Soko left his steel-mill hometown of Zenica, in central Bosnia, shortly before the outbreak of the war in Yugoslavia and in 1993 started DJing Yugo-nostalgic parties for a loose diasporic group of Balkanites at a punk club in Berlin’s alternative Kreuzberg district.

Although there is to this day a great deal of infighting among warring factions of DJs and musicians about who was first and who influenced whom, it’s fairly clear that Soko’s parties inspired a whole array of East European post-communist club-nights, from star-author, Wladimir Kaminer’s Russendisko parties in Berlin to Balkan pop-star Shantel’s Bukovina Club events in Frankfurt am Main.

Gradually Soko started making note of Serbian movies made by Emir Kusturica. But it was his introduction to the music of fellow Bosnian Goran Bregovic that forced Soko to reevaluate the music he had grown up with in Bosnia, but had never really taken heed of.

“I was familiar with the Oriental music of Muharem Serbezovski etc., but I didn’t pay much attention growing up,” says Soko. “It took Bregovic to reveal to me the magic of this music.”

Soko would eventually travel the world, spinning Balkan music and spreading balkanizacija (Balkanisation) and ciganizacija (Gypsification) from Hollywood to Managua, Amsterdam to Cape Town, sparking a club trend called ‘Balkan Beats’ , a blend of Balkan ethno sounds with electronica.

Soko even ended up trademarking the Balkan Beats label. Eventually Soko was invited to Japan by fellow Balkan Beats DJ Tagada (Paris) and Cyril Coppini, a Japanophile Frenchman, who has been living in Japan since 1996, and who founded Balkan Beats Tokyo.

“As much as some of them love it, the Japanese don’t really get the Balkans,” says Coppini. “I think that for them the Balkans are just another faraway galaxy. As for a while now, there was a little fashion with cumbia. It’s like, okay, cumbia is from South America and Balkan is from the European East, you know, androck & roll is from America.”

Interestingly, many Japanese Balkanophiles appear to be coming from a fledgling Arabic belly-dancing scene in Tokyo and Osaka and other big Japanese cities.

German Popov, a Ukrainian musician who performs under the stage name Our Man From Odessa (OMFO), says Japanese people take Western cultural expressions to a new level.

"Everything that you can find in the West you can find here in Japan, in hyper form. I know some people here who are masters of some traditional Oriental instruments like kanun, oud. Also belly-dance is very popular, and there are a lot of people involved with belly dance. It’s been popular for many years by the way," says Popov.