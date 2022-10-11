TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye 'only NATO country' that visited Ukraine, Russia during conflict
There would have been no grain deal had Türkiye joined the West's position against Russia, says top Turkish diplomat, adding Ankara's policies aim to minimise the effects of war.
Türkiye 'only NATO country' that visited Ukraine, Russia during conflict
Everyone, especially Ukraine, is paying the price for ending the dialogue with Russia, says Turkish foreign minister. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 11, 2022

Citing the latest rise in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish foreign minister said Türkiye is the "only NATO country that has visited" the two warring countries since the Moscow-Kiev war started in February.

"Unfortunately, the negotiation and peace process has been abandoned. The balances have changed as both sides seek gains on the field and as the efforts for supremacy continue," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in a televised interview in Ankara.

The latest actions by Ukraine and Russia have "made the situation even more difficult," Cavusoglu stressed, saying both sides are aware of Türkiye's balanced policy regarding the situation.

Türkiye continues its diplomacy without disrupting its relations with Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish minister affirmed, adding that his country displays a position in line with international law.

He also stressed that everyone, especially Ukraine, is paying the price for ending the dialogue with Russia.

Türkiye carries out policies that aim to minimise the effects of war, Cavusoglu also said, and noted that there would have been no grain deal if Türkiye had joined the Western countries' position and sanctions against Russia.

Ankara "supports Ukraine's territorial integrity," he added.

READ MORE:How Erdogan is playing peacemaker’s role in Ukraine conflict

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye-Greece relations

On relations with Greece, Cavusoglu said Athens is disturbed by Ankara's role as a global actor.

Greece displays an "unfair stance on the maritime jurisdiction" issue in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish foreign minister said, calling on Greece to stop "dreaming."

He further said Türkiye responds to Greek provocations in all areas, including sea, air, and ground.

Cavusoglu also criticised the US position on Türkiye-Greece relations, saying Washington has lost its balanced policy approach on issues related to Cyprus island and the Aegean Sea.

READ MORE: Why Greece is escalating tensions with Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'