In an effort to grow their international presence, the Washington Wizards have become the first team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) to launch Arabic-language social media channels.

The channel @WizardsArabic can be found on both Twitter and Instagram, and their hashtag is #yallaWizards.

The Wizards’ Arabic social media accounts will provide comprehensive coverage of the franchise throughout the season, which will include game analysis, media availabilities, news, behind-the-scenes access and exclusive fan content.

The team hopes the channels will assist in growing the franchise’s brand across the Middle East. It also aims to launch an Arabic-language website in the near future.

“We are excited to add Arabic-language social platforms to our global portfolio,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE) president and chief commercial officer Jim Van Stone. “We know that Arabic-speaking basketball fans are going to enjoy our content and will feel more connected to the Wizards.”

According to the team’s official announcement, the new platforms will provide an outlet for Arab-Americans and Arabic-speaking NBA fans living in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV).