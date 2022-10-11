Israel and Lebanon have reached a US-brokered agreement to settle their long-disputed maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, potentially unlocking significant offshore gas production.

"Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement on Tuesday from Lapid's office, in which the premier hailed "an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security".

Lebanon earlier said it hopes to announce maritime border demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible, especially as the draft was "satisfying" for Beirut, President Michel Aoun has said in a tweet.

Aoun added he would hold consultations with the prime minister and the parliament speaker to issue a final position on the deal.

Lebanon has secured its "full rights" in the latest text drafted by US mediators to demarcate the maritime border with Israel, its lead negotiator said, after Israel said it met its terms too.

"Lebanon has obtained its full rights, and all of its remarks have been taken into account," said lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab, the deputy speaker of parliament, after handing the draft to President Michel Aoun.

"Today we have come to a solution that satisfies both parties."

Israel had said earlier Tuesday that it was close to a "historic" deal with Lebanon and the US draft met its "demands".

Bou Saab said he hoped an agreement could be signed before Aoun's term of office ends on October 31.

