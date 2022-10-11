The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, has soared above 100 in Florida alone, officials said.

The confirmed number of storm-related fatalities rose to 102 statewide, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed in its latest report on Monday, with the majority located in the state's southwest.

Another five people died in North Carolina, the state's governor has previously reported.

Homes, restaurants and businesses were ripped apart when Ian roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on September 26.

After making landfall, Ian passed over Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean before heading ashore again, this time on the South Carolina coast.

Officials have said it could take months – and perhaps $50 billion or more – to rebuild Florida's devastated coastal zones.

