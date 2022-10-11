Kashmiri pro-freedom leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, who had been jailed by Indian authorities for the past five years, died on Monday night, just days after he was diagnosed with late stage renal cancer that had spread to other parts of his body, his family said.

Along with six top pro-freedom leaders, Shah, 66, was arrested in a "terror-funding case" in 2017. He was the son-in-law of the deceased patriarch of the Kashmiri freedom movement, 91-year-old Syed Ali Geelani, who passed away at his residence in Srinagar last year after nearly 10 years of house arrest.

Shah was diabetic. On September 30, his daughter Ruwa Shah tweeted that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer, which had spread to his vital organs.

"It is my whole family's request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds," Ruwa wrote. She also wrote that he had been shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he was incarcerated, to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, which didn't have an oncology department.

"The PET scan that is needed to be done is not available at RML, where he is currently under custody treatment. Doctors refuse to speak to us. The police are not letting us see him. He needs treatment ASAP," she said.

After six days of her fervent appeals, including a letter to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, and an order by the Delhi High Court on October 3, Shah was shifted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Shah was a key member of the resistance group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), founded in 2004, and worked closely with the late Geelani.

Geelani passed away from a number of illnesses. Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, another Hurriyat leader, who replaced Geelani as Hurriyat chairman, also passed away in custody, with his family accusing the authorities of failing to provide him with adequate medical care.

Political Prisoners