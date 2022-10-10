TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye is 'indispensable' for Europe: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan urges the EU to call on Greece to enter dialogue on a bilateral basis instead of supporting illegal initiatives masquerading as unity or solidarity.
Türkiye is 'indispensable' for Europe: Erdogan
President Erdogan says that the leaders at the Prague summit praised Ankara's mediation role between Russia and Ukraine. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
October 10, 2022

International developments continue to show how critical Türkiye is for Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"In fact, every development in the world reveals the fact that Türkiye is indispensable for the European Union and the European region," Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan's remarks came after his visit last week to the Czech capital Prague to attend the first European Political Community meeting to convey Türkiye’s views, contributions, and assessments of the challenges Europe faces in terms of peace and security, energy, the climate, and the economy.

READ MORE: Turkish President brings together Armenian and Azerbaijan leaders in Prague

Ties with Athens

RECOMMENDED

The president said during the gathering he had sideline meetings with a number of leaders, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During his meetings in Prague, Erdogan said Türkiye wants to solve the Aegean and Mediterranean problems within the framework of international law.

Erdogan urged the EU to call on Greece to enter dialogue on a bilateral basis instead of supporting illegal initiatives masquerading as unity or solidarity.

He added that the leaders at the Prague summit praised Ankara's mediation role between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye expects EU to call on Greece for bilateral dialogue

SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'