Iranian protesters have remained defiant with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned.

Videos posted on social media indicated on Monday that protests flared at various points in the capital and other cities over recent days, with women burning headscarves and shouting slogans against the Islamic republic.

Rights group Hengaw accused authorities of using heavy weaponry, including "shelling" on neighbourhoods and "machine gun fire", in the northwestern city of Sanandaj — claims which could not be independently confirmed amid widespread internet blocks.

Public anger has flared since authorities announced on September 16 the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been held by the Tehran morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an improper way.

Activists say she was beaten in custody, while the authorities in Iran have released a medical report blaming a pre-existing condition.

Oslo-based non-government group Iran Human Rights (IHR) shared images of a sit-in protest at the northern Gilan university and of high school girls in the northern town of Mahabad removing their headscarves.

It also posted a video which it said showed a large crowd of students outside Tehran polytechnic on Monday denouncing the "poverty and corruption" in Iran and shouting "death to this tyranny".

Footage shared on social media, including by news site Iran Wire, said students at Tehran women's university Al Zahra shouted criticism of the regime during a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday.

READ MORE:Iranians persist with protests, strikes amid police crackdown

Tensions simmer

State news agency IRNA said police used tear gas late on Sunday "to disperse the crowds in dozens of locations in Tehran", adding that the demonstrators "chanted slogans and set fire to and damaged public property, including a police booth".