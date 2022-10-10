A war can be measured in numerous ways: from mounting death tolls and overcrowded hospital beds to the dwindling size of a military force and kilometres of land captured, recaptured and captured again.

But one consequence of war that makes headlines less often yet has far-reaching impacts on current and future generations is the long-term mental toll inflicted on civilians of the affected countries.

As the world marks World Mental Health Day on Monday, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) experts at The International Federation of Red Cross are calling attention to the devastating psychological impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Psychologist Olga Rusakova, who joined the Red Cross 10 years ago and has been a delegate in Ukraine for the past four years, tells TRT World that the mental health concerns of civilians is a much more urgent issue than people recognise.

“Ensuring early access to mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies is critical. It saves lives and prevents distress from developing into more severe conditions,” said Rusakova.

Civilians across Ukraine report feelings of danger, fear, numbness, confusion and aggression, she said. Common symptoms of the war include lack of concentration, sleep problems, withdrawal and denial of the situation.

This “enormous stress and uncertainty” exists regardless of whether people “are still in their homes and dealing with the unpredictability of conflict or have fled to neighbouring countries and don’t know when they’ll be able to return home,” Rusakova adds.

In Ukraine, 6,114 civilians have died and 9,132 people were injured as of last week, according to figures by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Fearing for their lives and the well-being of their loved ones, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health estimates that 15 million people may need psychosocial support because of the armed conflict.

As people are exposed to many different traumatic events during war, they are at risk of developing mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

While around 7.6 million refugees have left Ukraine, many more have stayed and a further 7 million have been displaced within the country, according to the UN Human Rights Council.

Red Cross Red Crescent volunteers provide immediate psychological first aid to those in need on the ground, such as reuniting family members, creating safe spaces for children, establishing support groups and ensuring access to information about trauma and good coping mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Red Cross has also been operating a mental health support hotline across the country.

However, Rusakova says it is important to recognise that the need for mental health support goes far beyond the end of the conflict as “affected people need support for a long time to rebuild their resilience and come to terms with what has happened to them.”

“Governments and international organisations need to prioritise this support to ensure a well-functioning society that can contribute to the rebuilding of the country and their future.”

Impact on age, gender

One in five people in conflict settings has a mental health condition, according to findings by the UN.

The long-term impacts of war on mental health also affect people of different ages in various ways and can affect the well-being of future generations who grow up in families where adults have been severely impacted.