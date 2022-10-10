Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that Parliament will be dissolved, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November.

Yaakob said he met Sunday with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who consented to the dissolution on Monday. He said he decided to call early polls amid criticism over the legitimacy of his government — the third since 2018 polls.

“With this announcement, the mandate will be returned to the people. The people’s mandate is a powerful antidote" to create a firm and stable government, Ismail said in a televised announcement.

The Election Commission is expected to meet within the week to announce a date for the vote, which must be held within 60 days from Parliament’s dissolution.

It is likely to be held early November before the year-end monsoon season that often brings devastating floods.

