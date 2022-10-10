Armed confrontation between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option", Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said, as she also pledged to boost the island's defences and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing.

"I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides. Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait," Tsai said in her national day speech.

Taiwan's leader warned Beijin that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a national day speech.

In her speech, President Tsai Ing-wen compared Moscow's attack on Ukraine to Beijing's goal of one day taking control of Taiwan -- which it has vowed to do, by force if necessary.

"We absolutely cannot ignore the challenge that these military expansions pose to the free and democratic world order," she said.

"The destruction of Taiwan's democracy and freedom would be a grave defeat for the world's democracies," she added.

Pressure on Taipei

Taiwan and China split at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

China's President Xi Jinping has ramped up diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taipei in recent years and is a key ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Xi is on the cusp of securing a third term later this month and has made taking Taiwan a key plank of his landmark "national rejuvenation" project.