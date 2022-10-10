The French and Algerian prime ministers have declared a wish to "deepen" their countries' ties as Paris seeks to repair relations with the former colony and major gas exporter.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane personally welcomed French Premier Elisabeth Borne's delegation on Sunday before a top-level meeting mainly addressing economic cooperation.

French and Algerian ministers present signed around a dozen texts including "declarations of intent" on employment, industrial cooperation and tourism.

"This is a step to build even deeper cooperation between France and Algeria," Borne told reporters afterwards.

Borne's two-day trip to the North African country comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded his own three-day visit as part of a rapprochement drive.

Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had deteriorated after Macron last year questioned Algeria's existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting "hatred towards France".

But the contentious subject of the two countries' history, particularly during the war, were not set to feature prominently on Borne's agenda.

READ MORE:'Decolonise your history': Algeria tells France in new spat

"Strengthened" partnership

Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa's top natural gas exporter, as officials search out alternatives to Russian energy supplies since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Ahead of her trip, Borne's office said deliveries of natural gas to France were "not on the table".

Instead, the visit would focus on "education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy", she told news website Tout Sur l'Algerie (TSA).

Borne said the three pillars of the "strengthened" partnership with Algeria were the economy - pointing to the desire to "develop trade, innovation and create jobs" - mobility and visas, with a focus on greater educational and cultural cooperation for youth.