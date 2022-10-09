Türkiye has won the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, beating reigning champions Angola 4-1 in the final in Istanbul.

The hosts put in a dominant second-half display to lift their maiden World Cup title on Sunday, after the first period ended 1-1 with goals by Omer Guleryuz and Angola’s Adao.

READ MORE: Go Türkiye! What’s driving our sporting revolution

Rahmi Ozcan scored from the penalty spot to put Türkiye ahead and then netted the third to put them firmly in control.

Serkan Dereli added the finishing touch as Türkiye exacted revenge for the penalty shootout defeat to Angola in the 2018 final.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in attendance to watch the country's team play in the final game and handed the trophy to the winners himself.

"I sincerely congratulate our Amputee Football National Team, that has won the championship of the Amputee Football World Cup, for their determined struggle, efforts and their great achievement," Erdogan said in a Twitter post.

Earlier on Sunday, Uzbekistan won 4-2 against Haiti in the third-place game.