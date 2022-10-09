WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinians close to reaching deal with Egypt on Gaza’s gas field
A Palestinian source says the two countries will sign a deal at the end of the year which will determine the distribution of the shares and the mechanism to sell the gas.
Palestinians close to reaching deal with Egypt on Gaza’s gas field
Palestinians have been unable to utilise gas fields off the coast of Gaza due to Israeli opposition. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 9, 2022

The Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) is close to reaching a technical deal with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to extract gas from the Marine gas field off the shore of Gaza, according to a Palestinian source.

The source said on Sunday that both sides will sign the deal at the end of 2022 under which they will agree on the distribution of the shares and the mechanism to sell the gas.

READ MORE:Israeli blockade and Palestinian factionalism punish Gaza’s economy

The PIF, which is the official Palestinian sovereign fund, and the Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) have 27.5 percent shares each in the Marine gas field, while the remaining 45 percent would go to the operating company.

After the signing of the deal, EGAS will take the necessary measures to develop the gas field in order to be operational within 30 months.

The source didn't give any details on Israel's position on the deal but said the operating of the field will be in agreement with all relevant actors.

RECOMMENDED

The Marine 1 and 2 gas fields

The Marine 1 field, Gaza’s first gas field, was discovered in the 1990s in the enclave’s territorial water.

The field is 36 kilometers west of Gaza in the Mediterranean waters and was developed in 2000 by British Gas company.

READ MORE: Shell's Gaza gas field sale hits problems

The Marine 2 field is located in the sea border area between Gaza and Israel. Yet, the Palestinians were unable to utilise both gas fields due to Israeli opposition.

Home to 2.3 million people, Gaza has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'