The death toll from ongoing protests in southern Iran over the death of an Iranian woman in police custody has risen to 95, according to a UK-based activist group.

The fatalities occurred in the city of Zahedan in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province amid clashes between protesters and security forces since September 30, the Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC) group said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.

Around 300 others were also injured in the violence, it added. The group shared a list of the names of those killed, including children aged between 12 and 17.

