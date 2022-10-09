WORLD
Death toll from Iran protests rises: NGO
A UK-based activist group says that clashes between protesters and security forces since September 30 in the city of Zahedan have left at least 95 dead, including children.
Around 300 others have also been injured in the violence as Iran's mass protests continue following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. / AP
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 9, 2022

The death toll from ongoing protests in southern Iran over the death of an Iranian woman in police custody has risen to 95, according to a UK-based activist group.

The fatalities occurred in the city of Zahedan in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province amid clashes between protesters and security forces since September 30, the Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC) group said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.

Around 300 others were also injured in the violence, it added. The group shared a list of the names of those killed, including children aged between 12 and 17.

Iran has for weeks found itself in the midst of mass protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

Amini died on September 16 under mysterious circumstances after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Iranian officials have attempted to cast Amini's death as the result of a heart attack she suffered while in custody, but that explanation has fallen flat with protesters and her family who say she was brutally beaten to death.

SOURCE:AA
