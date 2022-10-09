London-listed firm Energean has begun testing pipes between Israel and the Karish offshore gas field, a key step towards production from the eastern Mediterranean site, a source of friction between neighbours Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israel’s security establishment gave the drilling company the green light to start its tests on Sunday.

In a statement, Energean said that "following approval received from the Israeli Ministry of Energy to start certain testing procedures, the flow of gas from onshore to the FPSO has commenced", referring to the Karish floating production storage offloading facility.

Public broadcaster KAN said full pumping operations from the site may be ready within weeks after the completion of the tests.

Israel has maintained that Karish falls entirely within its territory and is not a subject of negotiation at ongoing, US-mediated maritime border talks with Lebanon. The two countries remain technically at war.

Beirut has reportedly made claims to parts of Karish, and Hezbollah, which holds huge influence in Lebanon, has previously threatened attacks if Israel began production from the field.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will go ahead with the gas extraction from the field despite the threats.

