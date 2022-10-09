Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Okkes Develi was targeted in an operation by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation in the Gara region, said the sources on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Turkish authorities use “neutralise” to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Develi, who joined the PKK as a medical student, continued his terror activities in the Zap, Metina and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq.

