WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar population surges 13.2 percent ahead of FIFA World Cup
With the sporting world's biggest event beginning next month, some 370,000 additional people have joined Gulf country's workforce.
Qatar population surges 13.2 percent ahead of FIFA World Cup
Hosting the World Cup is expected to put pressure on Qatar's infrastructure, hospitality and security sector. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 9, 2022

Qatar's population has surged by 13.2 percent over the last year as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month.

The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million after some 370,000 additional people moved to Qatar over the last year, based on data collected in September and released by Qatar's statistics authority last week.

Migrant workers and other foreigners make up the majority of the country's population while Qatari nationals number around 380,000.

World Cup organisers face a personnel shortage as Qatar prepares to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during soccer's largest event.

Hosting the World Cup is expected to put pressure on its infrastructure, hospitality and security sector.

READ MORE:Qatar World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

RECOMMENDED

$229 billion infrastructure investment

Hotel operator Accor is recruiting 12,000 temporary overseas employees to operate 65,000 rooms in apartments and homes serving as temporary fan housing.

Qatar has an agreement with Türkiye to provide more than 3,000 riot police and Pakistan has also agreed to deploy troops to Qatar during the tournament.

Qatar has built expressways, seven soccer stadiums, hotels and skyscrapers, spending at least $229 billion on infrastructure, according to budget documents.

Around half of Qatar's population is employed in the construction industry.

In the years after the tournament, Qatar's population is expected to decline by about 1.2 percent year-on-year and shrink to 2.5 million by 2027, the International Monetary Fund forecasts.

READ MORE: Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report