Austrians have began voting in a presidential election expected to return incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen, seen as a beacon of stability as the Alpine EU member struggles with an energy crisis and inflation.

Polling stations opened at 0500 GMT (7am local time) on Sunday and close at 1500 GMT (5pm) with exit polls published once they close.

Campaigning on a slogan of "clarity", Van der Bellen is widely tipped to clinch a second mandate, with his six challengers – all men – lagging far behind.

"The biggest competitor on Sunday will be the sofa," the 78-year-old economics professor said on Friday at his last campaign rally, appealing to people to vote.

Polls put the pro-European liberal as securing more than 50 percent of the vote, thus avoiding a run-off vote.

Some 6.4 million people are eligible to cast their ballots from the country's total population of nine million.

'Stability'

Van der Bellen, also known as "Sascha", a nickname that nods to his Russian roots, was born during World War II in Vienna to an aristocratic Russian father and an Estonian mother who fled Stalinism.