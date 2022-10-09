Ex-US president Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day.

Trump's newly-formed MAGA Inc super PAC has begun airing ads on Saturday in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, according to Medium Buying, an ad tracking firm.

The group is already airing ads in Pennsylvania and Ohio, home to two of the most consequential and competitive Senate races in the country.

The Georgia spending is particularly notable, coming as Trump's hand-picked Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign has been rocked by reports alleging he encouraged and paid for an ex-girlfriend's 2009 abortion.

Walker, a longtime football icon, backed a national ban on abortion during his primary and has said he does not believe in any exceptions.

The Trump ad set to air in Georgia, which was shared with The Associated Press news agency, does not include any mention of Walker.

Instead, it focuses on his rival, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, and tries to cast Warnock and his party as too extreme.

"Chaos at the border. Crime in our neighbourhoods. A collapsing economy. Biden and Warnock did that," its narrator claims.

In total, the super PAC appears to have spent close to $5 million on its initial investment.

That includes $954,000 in Georgia, $512,000 in Nevada and $1.16 million in Arizona, according to Medium Buying, in addition to $1.34 million in Ohio and $829,000 in Pennsylvania, according to AdImpact, another ad tracking firm.

