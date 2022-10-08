China has criticised the latest US decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the US.

"Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the US abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Saturday.

"It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies but also affect American companies' interests," she said.

Mao also said that the US "weaponisation and politicisation" of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China's progress.

She was speaking after the US announced new export controls on Friday aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, stepping up tensions between the countries.

The US said that the export controls were added as part of ongoing efforts to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.

Technological rivalry