Central America and Colombia have been placed on alert as Tropical Storm Julia churned in the southern Caribbean basin, likely to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting Nicaragua, authorities said.

On Saturday, in the city of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, which is expected to lie in the path of Julia's wrath, fishermen were busy safeguarding their boats and people rushed to buy groceries and withdraw money from ATMs.

The storm's centre was about 90 kilometres from the Colombian island of Providencia and about 280 kilometres northeast of Bluefields as of 2100 GMT Saturday, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center said.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro said in a tweet on Saturday morning that the country was on "maximum alert" and called on hotels to be ready to provide refuge to vulnerable populations.

After making landfall in Nicaragua, the hurricane is expected to gradually weaken and move north along the Pacific coasts of Honduras and El Salvador on Sunday and Monday, NHC said.

"The centre of Julia is expected to reach the coast of Nicaragua overnight, move across Nicaragua on Sunday, and then move near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala through Monday," the NHC warned.

Its winds of 112 kilometres an hour are expected to increase at the same time, the NHC said.

Heavy rain from the storm was expected to trigger flooding and landslides.

