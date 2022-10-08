Germany and France have offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process "if we recognise Kosovo’s independence, but this is unacceptable to us," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.

“According to this proposal, if Serbia allows Kosovo to enter all international institutions and communities, including the UN, our entry into the EU will be accelerated,” Vucic said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday.

“They think this will settle one of Europe’s internal issues… (but) Serbia will not accept Kosovo’s membership in the UN for both constitutional and other reasons.”

According to Vucic, the process to make Kosovo a part of the Council of Europe is likely to start on November 2 or 3.

