WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbia rejects recognition of Kosovo as condition to speed up EU membership
President Aleksandar Vucic has rejected a proposal from Germany and France to expedite Serbia's EU membership process in exchange for the country's recognition of Kosovo.
Serbia rejects recognition of Kosovo as condition to speed up EU membership
Vucic said that "Serbia will not accept Kosovo’s membership in the UN for both constitutional and other reasons.” / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 8, 2022

Germany and France have offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process "if we recognise Kosovo’s independence, but this is unacceptable to us," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.

“According to this proposal, if Serbia allows Kosovo to enter all international institutions and communities, including the UN, our entry into the EU will be accelerated,” Vucic said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday.

“They think this will settle one of Europe’s internal issues… (but) Serbia will not accept Kosovo’s membership in the UN for both constitutional and other reasons.”

According to Vucic, the process to make Kosovo a part of the Council of Europe is likely to start on November 2 or 3.

READ MORE:Serbia, Kosovo agree on new border policy for free movement: EU

RECOMMENDED

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognising it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor.

Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory, while Russia and China are among the countries that have yet to recognise Kosovo’s independence.

On the increasing American military presence in Kosovo, he questioned the US’ proclaimed objective of “defending Kosovo’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

“The conclusion we need to draw from this is that the UN’s decisions are not respected… International law has been violated for a long time, and the law clearly works for the mighty,” the Serbian president added.

READ MORE: Serbia to step in if NATO doesn't ‘do its job’ in Kosovo

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links