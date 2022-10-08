Heartbroken families and well-wishers have begun three days of funeral rituals in rural northeastern Thailand for the victims of one of the country's worst ever mass killings.

Hundreds gathered in temples on Saturday, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30 mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that took place at a childcare centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

At the Si Uthai temple in the village of Uthai Sawan, relatives and family of the dead joined a devastated community in paying respects to those slain by 34-year old former Bangkok policeman Panya Khamrap, who had been suspended from duty after admitting to using methamphetamines.

Mourners lit candles before coffins topped with floral wreaths and framed photographs of smiling children, including toddler Pattarawat Jamnongnid, dressed in a pink sports shirt, who was one of two child victims nicknamed "Captain", after a famous actor.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn met survivors and relatives at a hospital in Nong Bua Lam Phu province late on Friday and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha joined mourners, laying flowers and handing out compensation cheques to grieving families.

In front of the daycare centre, people have left toy flowers and toy trucks, in an offering to the spirits of those killed.

