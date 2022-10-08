Iranians enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody braved bullets and tear gas, a human rights group said, pressing ahead with protests against the government.

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the predominantly Kurdish-populated cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

In Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan Province in northwest Iran, one man lay dead in his car while a woman screamed "shameless", according to Hengaw.

Speaking at Alzahra University in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recited a poem in which he equated the "rioters" with flies.

"They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities. Unbeknownst to them that our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals," said Raisi, trying to shore up support for Iran's leaders.

Widespread strikes are taking place in the cities of Saqez, Diwandareh, Mahabad and Sanandaj, said Hengaw.

Dozens killed, hundreds injured