The UN General Assembly has expressed solidarity with Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's long-term recovery from devastating floods.

The assembly passed a resolution on Friday that made all those points. It also urged the UN to step up efforts to “sensitise the international community” to Pakistan's needs and “mobilise effective, immediate and adequate international support and assistance."

Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June.

Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who saw some of the damage for himself during a visit last month, reminded the assembly of the losses: more than 2 million homes damaged or destroyed, while and crops and livestock were ravaged.

He said the disaster could thrust more than 15 million people into poverty.

