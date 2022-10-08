Saturday, October 8, 2022

Putin orders more security for Crimea bridge, energy supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered tighter security for the bridge from Russia to Crimea as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula, Interfax said.

In a decree issued hours after the bridge was damaged by a blast, Putin said the FSB security service would be responsible for strengthening protection measures.

Limited road traffic resumes on intact lanes of Crimea bridge

Russia's Transport Ministry has said that limited road traffic for cars and buses had resumed on intact lanes of the Crimean Bridge, which was hit by an explosion early in the morning.

It said traffic would for now be restricted to crossing between Crimea and the Russian Taman peninsula in alternating directions.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, said on social media that heavy goods vehicles would have to wait to cross by ferry.

Trains can also once again start using a road-and-rail bridge between Russia and Crimea, Russia's transport ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine presidency says Russia had hand in Crimea bridge blast

A Ukrainian presidential advisor has suggested that Moscow was involved in the blast on the bridge which links the occupied Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.

"It is worth noting that the truck that detonated, according to all indications, entered the bridge from the Russian side. So the answers should be sought in Russia," Kiev's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments released by the presidency.

Russia names air force general to lead its forces in Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry has named Air Force General Sergey Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow's third senior military appointment in the space of a week.

The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of Russia's five military regions, as its forces have suffered a series of dramatic reverses in northeastern and southern Ukraine in recent weeks. The ministry did not say who, if anyone, Surovikin was replacing.

British military intelligence said in April that General Alexander Dvornikov had been appointed to take charge of Russian forces in Ukraine, almost two months after Moscow began what it calls its "special military operation", in an attempt to "centralise command and control".

NATO must do more to protect members against Russia: Germany

NATO must do more for common security to protect itself against the potential acts of Russia, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has said.

"The fact is that we, NATO, must do more for our common security because we cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go", Lambrecht said while visiting German troops deployed in Lithuania.

"We've heard Russia's threats to Lithuania, which was implementing European sanctions on the border with Kaliningrad. This is not nearly the first threats and we must take them seriously and be prepared," she said.

Russian troops in Ukraine can get all necessary supplies via land and sea

Russia's Defence Ministry has said that Russian troops fighting in the Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia regions of southern Ukraine could receive all the supplies they needed via existing land and sea corridors, after the bridge linking Russia to Crimea was badly damaged by a blast.

Saturday's explosion on the road-and-rail bridge, which has been used to take Russian men and military supplies through the peninsula into other parts of southern Ukraine, brought down sections of road taking traffic in one direction and also damaged railway tracks.

Three people killed in Crimea bridge blast

Russian investigators have said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, adding that the owner of the vehicle has been identified.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement. It said they were likely to be "passengers of a car that was near the truck that exploded."

The investigators have also established the details of the truck and its owner, registered in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, and begun searching his place of residence, it added.

Earlier, Russia's investigative committee said it had "initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident."

Huge fire breaks out on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia