Canada has announced it will permanently deny entry to more than 10,000 members of Iran's "murderous" regime, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that Ottawa blames for "heinous" acts against the Iranian people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would list Iran under "the most powerful provision" of Canada's immigration and refugee act to make "over 10,000 IRGC officers and senior members most responsible for this heinous state behaviour inadmissible to Canada."

"This is the strongest measure we have to go after states and state entities," he said, noting it was previously applied only against regimes for war crimes or genocide.

Those listed "will be inadmissible to Canada forever" and will be prevented from holding assets or having any financial dealings in this country, he said.

Iran has faced increasing international condemnation and nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police.

An Iranian coroner's report denied she died due to blows to the head and limbs while in custody.

READ MORE:US to expand ‘costs’ on Iran for treatment of protesters