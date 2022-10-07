Israeli troops have shot dead two Palestinian teens in separate firing incidents in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

One teen, 14, was shot in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank on Friday and another was killed in the village of al Mazra'a al Gharbiyah near Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was conducting routine activity near Qalqilya earlier when a suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at its forces, who responded with live fire.

In al-Gharbiyah, witnesses said Israeli soldiers opened fire at the residents during clashes with illegal Israeli settlers, killing a 17-year-old Palestinian and wounding another.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated 50 people in the area northwest of Ramallah who were hit by tear gas and rubber-coated bullets or were beaten.

Palestinians gather each Friday in parts of the West Bank to protest Israel's occupation of the territory.

'Executions'