Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

"Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdogan told reporters on Friday in Istanbul when asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at a dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague.

"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdogan added.

