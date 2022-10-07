TÜRKİYE
Greek PM Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules: Turkish President
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks come a day after he attended the European Political Community summit in Prague, where Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also present.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the press after performing Friday prayer at Hz. Ali Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 7, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

"Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdogan told reporters on Friday in Istanbul when asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at a dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague.

"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdogan added.

On the latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said: "He thanked for our mediation in particular and said, 'I congratulate (Türkiye) on this successful mediation'."

Asked about the F-16 deal with the US, Türkiye's president affirmed that "if the US does not meet our needs regarding the F-16, there are plenty of other countries in the world that will give us what we need."

SOURCE:AA
