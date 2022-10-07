TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis, Erdogan tells Putin
Since fighting began in February, Türkiye has played a key mediator role, with Turkish President Erdogan reiterating that diplomacy is the way forward.
Türkiye ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis, Erdogan tells Putin
In Friday's phone call, Erdogan and Russian President Putin also discussed matters that would boost Türkiye-Russia ties. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 7, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated in a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin that Ankara is ready to do its part for a "peaceful resolution" to the Ukraine conflict.

Friday's call addressed matters that "would enhance Türkiye-Russia relations as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war", Türkiye's Directorate of Communications tweeted.

Since the beginning of Russian offensive targeting Ukraine on February 24, Türkiye has played a key problem-solving role to resolve the conflict, with President Erdogan stressing that diplomacy is the way forward.  

As part of those efforts, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22.

RECOMMENDED

The shipments had been halted since the eruption of the conflict and triggered concerns about a global food crisis.

Last month, Türkiye also mediated a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev, in another exhibition of its balanced stand.

And in March, it brought together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers – the only such top-level meeting since the fighting began.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm