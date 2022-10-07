Burkinabes woke up to yet another coup on Friday, the second coup the country witnesses this year amid widespread insecurity and an insurgency that began in Mali in 2012.

Gunfire rang through the streets of the capital Ouagadougou as soldiers lined the road leading to the presidential palace. The state television channel stopped its news broadcast.

Military leader Ibrahim Traore, 34, was officially appointed president on Wednesday, after heading the putsch that overthrew interim President Paul-Henri Damiba. Damiba himself had seized power in a coup that deposed President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré last January.

On Sunday morning, Traore paraded through the streets of Ouagadougou in a red beret and military uniform, saluting onlookers from an armoured vehicle. Many were waving Russian flags.

Traore has reassured the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) the new junta would abide by democratic transition timeline set out by his predecessor, which aims at restoring civilian rule by July 2024. Traore said he would "respect the dynamic compromise" agreed with ECOWAS last July, and vowed to collaborate with ECOWAS on Burkina Faso’s international and human rights commitments.

Last Friday merely marked the latest in a string of military coups that have marred not only Burkina Faso, a former French colony, but the wider region.

Earlier this year, a coup attempt took place in neighbouring Guinea Bissau, while elected President Alpha Conde was deposed in Guinea on September 5 last year. Mali was the theatre of a coup and a “coup within a coup” in September 2020 and May 2021.

Foreign powers vying for influence

Ahead of the coup in Burkina Faso last January, thousands of protesters took to the streets to voice their anger at the government’s inability to stop armed attacks across the country.

Just like in neighbouring countries, military coups in Burkina Faso appear to find a popular support base as government after government is seen as failing to restore security and fix a broken economy that has left the region’s large youth population struggling with unemployment.