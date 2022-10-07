President Joe Biden has said the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missiles Crisis, remarks that come amid concerns about the possibility of Moscow using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in Ukraine.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons”.

Biden made clear he was keeping a wary eye on Putin and how he might react as Ukraine's military makes gains against the Russian army, marking the starkest warnings yet issued by the US government about the nuclear stakes.

"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they'd been going," Biden told in New York.

He also said, "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."

In the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the United States under President John Kennedy and Soviet Union under its leader, Nikita Khrushchev, came close to the use of nuclear weapons over the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

Biden suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”

Tensions simmer

It was not immediately clear whether Biden was referring to any new assessment of Russian intentions. As recently as this week, though, US officials have said they have seen no change to Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of US nuclear forces.

And earlier this week, the Kremlin said it favoured a “balanced approach” to the issue, after a Chechen ally of Putin called for the use of “low-yield nuclear weapon” in the face of Ukraine's counter-offensive that has forced the Russian army to retreat from swathes of territory in the east and the south.