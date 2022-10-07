WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military: Top Daesh members killed in Syria air strike
Daesh leader Abu Hashum al Umawi and one more terror group member were killed in the country's northern region, US military's Central Command claims.
US military: Top Daesh members killed in Syria air strike
The US military's Central Command said initial assessments indicated no civilian or US military casualties. / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 7, 2022

A US air strike in northern Syria has killed two senior Daesh members including a leader identified by the US as Abu Hashum al Umawi, the military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US forces conducted a successful air strike in northern Syria, killing both Abu Hashum al Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS [Daesh] official associated with him," CENTCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came just hours after a rare US helicopter raid on a regime-held village in Syria's northeast killed another Daesh member.

The US military said the target was Rakkan Wahid al Shammri, a Daesh official "known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters." 

It said he was killed during the operation, while one of his associates was wounded and two others detained by US forces.

RECOMMENDED

"No US forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to US equipment," said the Florida-based Central Command, which oversees American troops in the Middle East.

US special forces carried out a rare operation on the regime-held village of Muluk Saray in the northeastern province of Hasakeh, Syrian regime media said in its Telegram channel.

The United States has carried out previous raids in Syria against members of Daesh, but the helicopter raid would be the first known operation against the group in a zone held by forces loyal to regime leader Bashar al Assad.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm