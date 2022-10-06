The United States will rename nine army bases that honour figures from the pro-slavery Confederacy by the beginning of 2024, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

"The names of these installations and facilities should inspire all those who call them home, fully reflect the history and the values of the United States, and commemorate the best of the republic that we are all sworn to protect," Austin wrote in a memo on the decision on Thursday.

The 2021 defence budget required the establishment of a commission to plan for the removal of Confederate-linked "names, symbols, displays, monuments, or paraphernalia" from defence department property, and gave the secretary three years to carry out its recommendations.

"I am committed to implementing all of the commission's recommendations as soon as possible," Austin said in the memo, adding that this will happen when a 90-day waiting period expires in December and will be completed "no later than January 1, 2024."

The changes "will give proud new names that are rooted in their local communities and that honour American heroes whose valour, courage, and patriotism exemplify the very best of the United States military," he wrote.

Floyd killing protests

Nationwide protests against racism and police brutality that were sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd reignited calls to rename the bases, and Congress mandated that they be changed despite opposition from then-president Donald Trump.