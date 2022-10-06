For astrobiologists, one question prevails among many that haunt humankind: Is there life beyond our planet?

While we have not directly observed “alien” life, scientists have been searching for water, organic matter, technology, or certain minerals and atmospheric gases to see whether there are any signs of past or present life in space where life could exist in the future.

However, almost all of these indicators, called biosignatures, are restricted to life as we know it. Our only point of reference is the Earth, so we search for life in space by searching for Earth-like conditions.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, joined by scientists from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and other institutions, suggest that nitrous oxide (N2O) has been off the radar as a potential biosignature gas because its concentration is currently low in Earth’s atmosphere.

“There’s been a lot of thought put into oxygen and methane as biosignatures. Fewer researchers have seriously considered nitrous oxide, but we think that may be a mistake,” said Eddie Schwieterman, lead-author of the paper and astrobiologist in UCR’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

N2O, better known as laughing gas, is a constituent of Earth's atmosphere that could be a viable evidence of life in exoplanets, or planets outside the solar system.

Abundance and detectability

One concern with considering N2O as a biosignature gas has been that it would be difficult to detect it from Earth with current technology.

With a direct link to the scarcity of the gas in Earth’s current atmosphere, this concern caused the gas to be seen as immaterial to scientific research.