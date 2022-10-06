Türkiye is shoring up its boron exports drastically as various companies working in industries ranging from defence to clean energy find innovative ways to use the ‘critical wonder element,’ experts tell TRT World.

Last year, Türkiye — the world's largest boron producer and the holder of 70 percent of the global boron market share — exported $1 billion worth of boron-derived products, including compounds, which are used as fuel in rockets or to make impenetrable armour for tanks.

“The world boron-related market is around $50 billion. I think Türkiye has the potential to get at least half of it in less than 10 years,” says Dr Selcuk Acar, Plant Director at PAVTEC, a Turkish company developing various advanced products such as trilithium borate, which goes into batteries.

PAVTEC is one of the companies participating in the three-day International Boron Symposium being held at Istanbul Technical University.

For decades, boron compounds have been essential for the production of textiles, soaps and glass. But its extensive applications are now being explored across a wide range of sectors. As Acar notes, “Normally you don't see boron in daily life, but in MRI devices and in other healthcare applications, quite a lot of boron usages are available now.”

“If you multiply it with the number of cars produced every year, you can say tonnes of high-quality boron are produced and consumed every year.”

In recent years, scientists have found novel applications for boron, which Nasuh Arik of Turkish Energy, Nuclear and Mineral Research Agency says has various unique properties.

“Boron is what we call a ‘critical wonder element.’ Boron-based material like cubic boron nitride has the highest hardness after diamond. It is lightweight and it has a very high heat resistance.”

Helping green energy

With climate crisis at the forefront of the world’s common agenda, scientists hope green hydrogen obtained from solar or wind power can help reduce fossil fuel use in the future.