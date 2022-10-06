The death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years of ruling the United Kingdom (UK) and the rest of the Commonwealth of Nations is a significant milestone in the history of the UK. It is argued that the throne the Queen inherited is faced with obvious as well as hidden problems and challenges.

The most important challenge, perhaps, is the future of the constitutional monarchy system in the UK. At a time in history when monarchies were shaken, Queen Elizabeth II was the saviour of constitutional monarchy in the UK.

Whether the British monarchy will survive after the Queen, whether the political relationship between the Monarch and the Commonwealth of Nations continue and remain stable during the reign of the new King, and what will bring the monarchy's new era to British foreign policy towards the commonwealth nations?

These are just a few of the many questions that come to the fore at the beginning of a new era of British monarchy. That being said, perspectives on the Constitution of the monarchy, existing trends for the disintegration of monarchy, and the relationship of the UK with the Commonwealth of Nations are three significant challenges facing the Constitution of this country.

The constitutional monarchy

Although the British constitutional monarchy system has degraded the position of the monarch to some extent, the monarchy and the person of the king or the queen have at least two aspects of importance and function.

The first is the identity-building function of the constitution of the monarchy in the British political and social system.

Today, the constitution of monarchy in Britain is more than anything a symbol of the long years of British supremacy in the European continent, the period of colonisation and Britain’s rule over most regions of the world. In particular, the constitution is the political and historical connection point of England with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which forms the territory of the UK.

The second function of constitutional monarchy is political, and when there is a political and administrative deadlock, the king or queen plays a role. For instance, although the authority to form a government in England is usually given to the leader of the winning party in the parliamentary elections, if there is no clear winner, the king can appoint the leader of another party to form the government.

However, the royal family is not as cohesive as it used to be, and some consider the limitations of this membership more than its benefits. A poll published last year by Delta Poll found that only 27 percent of respondents support Charles III's monarchy after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Although 18 percent of the participants believed that after Queen Elizabeth, the UK no longer needs a king, it remains to be seen what direction the public opinion will take during the new king's era.

Possibility of disintegration