Up until a little over a month ago, Europe was facing its worst drought in at least 500 years.

About two-thirds of the continent was in a state of alert or warning, with a European Union agency noting reduced inland shipping, electricity production and the yields of certain crops.

The intensity of the crisis could be gauged from the numbers released by the European Drought Observatory, which said 47 percent of Europe was under warning conditions, with a clear deficit of soil moisture, and 17 percent in a state of alert, in which vegetation was affected.

A new report published by an international team of leading climate scientists as part of the World Weather Attribution group last evening revealed high temperatures that dried out soils across large parts of the Northern Hemisphere this summer were fueled by climate crisis.

World Weather Attribution is an international collaboration that analyses and communicates the possible influence of climate crisis on extreme weather events, such as storms, extreme rainfall, heatwaves, cold spells and droughts.

Their study estimated that human-caused climate crisis made soil moisture drought conditions at least 20 times more likely, threatening crop production and adding further pressure to food prices and food security.

“Our analysis shows that severe drought conditions across large parts of the Northern Hemisphere were fueled by human-induced climate change,” Dominik Schumacher, researcher at the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science at ETH Zurich, said.

“This result also gives us an insight on what is looming ahead. With further global warming we can expect stronger and more frequent summer droughts in the future.”

This year’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe with over 24,000 heat-related fatalities. It was also very dry, and the resulting drought caused widespread water shortages, wildfires and crop failures leading to higher food prices, as well as impacts on electricity supply.

To quantify the effect of human-caused climate crisis on soil moisture deficits, scientists analysed weather data and computer simulations to compare the climate as it is today, after about 1.2 degrees of global warming since the late 1800s, with the climate of the past, following peer-reviewed methods.

The study analysed soil moisture levels across the entire Northern Hemisphere in the months of June, July and August 2022, excluding the tropics.

Its focus, however, was limited to the Western and Central European region — extending from the Atlantic to the eastern Black Sea, between the Mediterranean and the Baltic — that experienced particularly severe drought with substantially reduced crop yields.